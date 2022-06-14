Kim Kardashian has shared a steamy picture with her lover Pete Davidson on a romantic getaway in Tahiti

The celebrity couple is loved up, and boo'd up and she noted he passed the boyfriend test as he took cute pictures of her

The mother of four seems to be madly in love with the comedian and E-news reported the two flew to the tropical getaway in her private jet

Kim Kardashian has shared cute snaps with her lover Pete Davidson while vacationing in Tahiti.

Kim Kardashian and lover Pete Davidson enjoying some vacation time. Photo: Kim Kardashian, @petekimk.

Kim and Pete in Tahiti

The two lovers are on vacation on the tropical island of Tahiti and they seem to enjoy every bit of the time they spend together.

Pete is taking his role as Kim's boyfriend very seriously, and their fans seem to adore the two.

The mother of four revealed that her boo had passed the boyfriend test as he captured a beautiful Kim in a lovely video she approved.

Matching hairdos

The two also rocked matching hairdos, as Kardashian had her blonde hair, with Pete also rocking the same.

The SKIMS founder shared a couple of loved-up pictures of the romantic getaway and were seen holding hands and showing love to each other.

According to E-News the mother of four and the SNL star flew to the getaway in her private jet.

Eish: Pete Davidson takes Kanye's son shopping, ignores rapper's wishes

In more juicy Kardashian news, Briefly News previously reported that Kanye West's son Saint has been spotted holding hands with Kim Kardashian's new lover Pete Davidson as they stepped out shopping.

According to TMZ, the two made their way around the mall and in a video, the six-year-old was seen visiting a hats shop. In another video, Pete and Saint were recorded standing outside the Cheesecake Factory, before they entered the restaurant still holding hands.

