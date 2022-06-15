An American mother has baffled netizens after sharing that she welcomed three cute babies in one year

Stephanie Hansen delivered her firstborn in January 2020, before realising she was pregnant three months later

The 32-year-old delivered a set of twins in December same year and the mum of three was delighted with her blessings

A lady has left online fans scratching their heads after revealing she had three babies within 12 months, but they were not triplets.

Stephanie Hansen with her three cute babies. Photo: DailyMail.

Source: UGC

The American woman said she welcomed her first bundle of joy, a daughter named Daphne, in January 2020. Stephanie Hansen was shocked after she realised she was expectant, three months after delivering her firstborn, who was 94 days old.

Newborn fog

She later gave birth to her twin daughters, Rubie and Penelope, on December 8, 10 months after welcoming baby Daphne.

"I was in a newborn fog, and [then] there was the excitement of this new relationship. I was just adjusting to everything," the 32-year-old mum from Washington State said, as reported by Metro.

Sadness engulfing

The mother of three explained she was worried for her firstborn, whom she feared would not enjoy a good time with her mum.

"I felt awful that she wouldn’t have one-one-one time with me anymore. There was definitely some initial sadness," she added.

However, that was not the case when the proud mother delivered her twins, who gelled well with their older siblings.

I am the happiest

Stephanie admitted it was difficult to raise all three kids alone since she and the father are no longer together.

"But I am the happiest I’ve ever been in my entire life. These kids are the best thing that’s ever happened to me," she noted.

Fans reaction

Fans in disbelief gave their reaction to Stephanie's unusual pregnancy.

“I was sitting her trying to understand the numbers then I remembered that twins exist,” one TikTok commenter joked.

Another wrote: “I was so confused I was like how do you have three babies in a year the I forgot twins existed as well. I did some insane mental math at first though.”

