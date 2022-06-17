A couple who met on a dating app has called it quits on their relationship after just a month of being together

When the going was good, the man tattooed the name of the lady on his hand and eventually met her on April 30

However, a month after being together, the relationship has ended with the lady pregnant with his child

A beautiful love story between a couple separated by 230 miles has come to an end after just a month.

The man, based in USA, had met and fallen in love with a lady identified as Alisa, based in Canada, on the dating app Hinge.

Their relationship only lasted a month. Photo Credit: @WAY2HEARTLESS

Source: UGC

On May 12, he had to show off the lady and briefly speak about their relationship.

He said she flew into the USA on April 30th to meet him.

@WAY2HEARTLESS hinted that he was sure that Alisa was pregnant with his child and flaunted a tattoo of her name he got on his hand.

The US-based man shared photos and videos of their time together after they met, with the tweet blowing up on the net with over 17k likes and over 2k retweets.

See his viral tweet when the going was good:

Why they broke up

Weeks after their first meetup and relationship proper, they called it quits.

This sent social media buzzing as many had expected the couple to get married.

In an over 3-minute Youtube video titled, 'WHY WE BROKE UP (STORY TIME),' the man opened up on why they ended things between each other.

He was full of praises for the lady, but said they broke up because of her toxic friends and relatives. Excerpts from his explanation in the video go thus:

"Alisa is a sweetheart. She is a very nice person, very cool whatever but things didn't work out of course.

"Long story short, when we first met, everything was cool. The first week was fine whatever. She came to visit me April 30th. We ended up doing low YouTube sh*it like that.

"After the YouTube video and I made the tweets and we went viral, that's when things started going down here.

"We went viral, she came to see me, nobody cheated, her friends were causing a lot of problems."

His tweet after they broke up:

Social media reactions

@Bae_Thessie said:

"You did good, you’re not embarrassed about what you did when you were in love. You really treated her like a queen from what you posted.

"But can I ask why y’all broke up? We need more clarity on “what not to do.”

@iam_jezza said:

"Probably has something to do with him pranking her that he's moving out and her saying she didn't like that at all and it made her nervous.

"Don't think I can name a single girl that would like being pranked about breaking up for YouTube."

@luvmadiimor said:

"How desperate do u have to be to fall in love with someone 230 miles away ???? bc aint no way boi this cant be real."

Lady breaks up with boyfriend over copied Val's Day message

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a lady had called it quits on her relationship with her boyfriend over a copied Valentine's Day message.

Screenshots of a conversation between him and his lover have surfaced online and reveal that the girl decided to call it quits with him because of the Val's Day message he sent to her.

Digging on the internet, the lady found out that the content of the text was taken from a random website on Google, which made her offended beyond the point of forgiving.

The latter part of the conversation had the young man beg for acceptance but the lady did not care to honour his requests with any reply.

Source: Legit.ng