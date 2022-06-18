Content creator, Igbo Wolf, has taken Nigerians in the online community on a trip down memory lane

Taking to his Twitter page, the comic creator shared an epic throwback video of international singer Beyonce talking about her time in Nigeria

The much-loved music diva mentioned how it meant a lot to meet her fans and how she felt so much at home during her visit

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Not a lot of Nigerians remember that international music star Beyonce Knowles Carter once took a trip down to Nigeria.

Just recently, popular content creator, The Igbo Wolf, took his fans and followers on a trip down memory lane after sharing an old video of the much-loved diva.

Beyonce speaks about her time in Nigeria. Photo: @beyonce

Source: UGC

The clip captured Beyonce talking about her visit to Nigeria and how she had such a good time in the country.

Beyonce mentioned how the love from her fans in America cannot compare to that of the fans in Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The Flawless crooner equally stated that the beauty she witnessed made her feel at home during her visit.

In her words:

"When you show that you care enough to go so far away, they appreciate it so much. I’m American and I’m performing here all the time, and I have great fans here but they can’t compare to the fans all the way in Nigeria…and the beauty I saw was just so fascinating. It made me feel at home."

Watch the video below:

Nandi Madida says her hubby Zakes Bantwini’s Osama lyrics were inspired by their autistic daughter Nefertiti

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Nandi Madida has shared that the lyrics of her husband's Osama was inspired by their daughter. The stunner shared that the music producer was expressing his feelings about their autistic daughter, Nefertiti.

The actress revealed the secret message behind the hit's lyrics at Zakes' 42nd birthday party on Wednesday night, 15 June. The couple also has a son together named Shaka. The Sowetan reports that Nandi shared a touching tribute to her hubby during the party.

"Even with Osama, as Zakes wrote the song he was not only inspired by my daughter who is on the spectrum – she is autistic."

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng