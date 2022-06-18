US rap star Offset seems to be itching to snag a music collaboration with Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy

Just recently, the rap star was spotted among thousands of fans who dropped a comment under Burna Boy’s Instagram post

Offset called on the Twice as Tall singer to check his DM, and this got Nigerians in the online community talking

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Nigerian singer Burna Boy may be striking off yet another international music collaboration from his bucket list.

Just recently, the singer took to his Instagram page with a post announcing yet another date and venue for his fans in Portugal.

Cardi B's Offset seen in Burna Boy's comment section. Photo: @burnaboygram/@offsetryn

Source: UGC

Interestingly, international rapper Cardi B’s baby daddy, Offset, was among those who reacted in the singer’s comment section.

Offset simply called on Burna Boy to check his DM on the social media platform. Check out a screenshot of his comment below:

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Social media users react

amazingklef said:

"Them dey rush us like indomie now , and I trust my Naija boys - we dey buga them small before we answer."

ce_cee_ said:

"Na dem go rush us soon. Stop the hate you all. We Rise by Lifting Others."

chidij20 said:

"Omo!!!! For him to drop that comment, e clear say e don tey wey he drop that dm Man too busy making the bread."

peacewalter_ said:

"Odogwu sef get levels."

alexcore_live said:

"Normally we big pass them nah we no calm down from beginning. Wizkid don open our eyes nah why them dey rush us now"

kizzyservicehubltd said:

"Accolades and honor to who made this possible. Rip Fela."

lil.tob51 said:

"For real, Nigeria artists are going higher everyday, forget violence eh, burna too good fr."

Ciara nails 'Umlando' dance, calls amapiano "Nigerian music", SA fights to claim

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that the American singer and dancer who gave us 2000s dance hits such as Two Step showed that she still has the moves in the Umlando dance challenge.

The Umlando dance challenge has taken the internet by storm, being done by many celebrities now, including Ciara, who looked stunning as she showed everyone how it is done. Ciara joins the likes of Steflon Don, who also did the Umlando dance challenge.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng