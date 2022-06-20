A video has shown the moment a brave man hopped on a moving ship with a ladder despite the relative risks

To make the jump, he employed a mobile bridge which allowed him to grab the ship's ladder as it slowed a bit

Many people on TikTok who reacted to the video wondered what he must have felt while taking the jump

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A video shared by People Are Awesome page on TikTok has shown the moment a man jumped on a moving ship in extremely cold weather.

He did it as if he was hitching a ride on a vehicle still in motion. To get on the ship, he placed a mobile bridge at the berth.

Many people were impressed by his bravery. Photo source: TikTok/@peopleareawesome

Source: UGC

Getting on a ship

As soon as the ship's entrance got to the bridge, he used it as a leveller to hold on to the ladder at the side of the ship.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Many people were amazed at his bravery. Some said he must have been doing it for long to have such confidence.

Watch the video below:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Mark Roberts said:

"ZERO margin of ERROR."

Peter Yan sad:

"He left his friend behind."

Snap Wexler said:

"Most people can’t grab their bags off the luggage carousel without panicking. This guy was smooth as ice."

Mark Chadwick732 said:

"Hope he had a risk assessment."

iNsHoRt said:

"Good thing you didn’t miss the ladder, careful of counters."

Buzz_Off said:

"It’d hardly moving, no biggie climbing that ladder."

Lee-ann Buchanan said:

"So missing the boat is an actual thing Lol."

pong kittikhun said:

"The Real 'Last train to London'."

shineloveirene said:

"What if mosquito bites him and he tried to kill it and he missed the ladder."

Meet Leo Prinsloo, the brave man who foiled cash in transit heist

In other stories, Briefly News reported that a dramatic video has surfaced on social media about a man that has impressed many through his courage, we take a look at his background.

In an action-packed clip that appeared online similar to a thrilling movie, as reported on by Briefly News, the man was seen fending off thugs in an attempt cash-in-transit heist.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng