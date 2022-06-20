A relatively old video has shown a referee taking a selfie with Kaka after she had booked him for a foul

The female referee's action amazed many people on the pitch and Kaka's teammates had to shake her hand

Many people who watched the video said that the official behaved like a person who had total control of the pitch

A throwback video shared by ESPN FC on TikTok has shown the moment a female referee gave a Brazilian football star, Kaka, a yellow card.

After she had done that, she called the footballer, brought out her phone and took a selfie with him. Many people laughed.

Kaka's teammates were amazed by the referee's action. Photo source: TikTok/@espnfc

The Brazilian team members even shook hands with the referee to create more air of joviality on the pitch despite the fact that Kaka was just booked.

Many people who reacted to the classic clip said that the woman is indeed a boss lady.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 300,000 likes with thousands of comments.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Whofeffingsaidwhat said:

"She is a Boss...she does what she wants.....she does what she's wants.....this referee......shevdoes what she wants..."

MikeJohnsen said:

"Kaka was one of the best players for Brazil."

Savage MT said:

"She gives him a yellow and proceeds to a selfie, legendary."

The_Daka said:

"She just needed the picture for the evidence which player got what card!"

usmanmusa963 said:

"When you have to do your job first."

Frits Soekhoe said:

"The chance of her life with a legend."

Gate C said:

"No wonder I can’t find them in premier league."

