Elon Musk's daughter, formerly known as Xavier Alexander Musk, has moved to cut all ties with her biological father

The transgender child noted she wanted her new paperwork to form her new identity in the world since she no longer lives with her father

Xavier is from Musk's first marriage with his first wife, Justine Wilson, and she wants to take her mother's maiden name as her own. Justine has come out to strongly support her decision

Billionaire Elon Musk's ex-wife, Justine Wilson, has supported her child Vivian's choice to drop the surname Musk.

Billionaire Elon Musk's ex-wife has said she supports daughter Vivian dropping her surname. Photo: JBKlutse, Bilan.

Source: UGC

Backing her choice

Justine took to her Twitter account proudly declaring her backing for the 18-year-old's decision to drop the last name.

TMZ reported the novelist who was married to Elon from 2000 to 2008 weighed in on Vivian's legal filing to have her gender identity changed to female and change her full name.

She wrote:

""I had a weird childhood," my 18-year-old said to me. "I can't believe I'm as normal-seeming as I am. I said, "I'm very proud of you." "I'm proud of myself!"

See the Twitter post below:

Justine's Tweet elicited comments from her followers and below are some of their thoughts:

@IloveIsrael28 wrote:

"It's far easier to do one surgery than the other. Boo hoo. I wish my parents were rich so I could complain as if that was the only thing that mattered. Poor little rich kid. We can do a name change for a few $ without the publicity. I did. My parents aren't rich any day."

@WoodgrainOM wrote:

"Ikr I'm also guessing they will still be taking his money."

@BetsyJane1989 wrote:

"This is dark and twisted. Poor kid."

Petition to have name change

Earlier, Briefly News reported Elon Musk's daughter submitted a petition to change her name, claiming that she does not wish to be related to her biological father in any way and wants the paperwork to reflect her new gender identity.

The daughter of the business magnate and his first wife Justine Wilson was born Xavier Alexander Musk, and in the year 2008, the couple divorced.

Source: TUKO.co.ke