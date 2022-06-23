A Red Air flight carrying 126 passengers crash-landed at Miami International Airport because its landing gear collapsed, making it catch fire

The aeroplane's landing gear collapsed as it was arriving from Las Américas International Airport in the Dominican Republic.

Out of the 126 passengers, only three people were injured, and they were taken to the hospital for treatment

Three people were injured when a Red Air flight's landing gear collapsed, causing it to catch fire and crash-land on Tuesday, June 21.

Red Air aeroplane that burst into flames. Photo: Miami Herald.

Plane was arriving from Dominican Republic

According to the Miami International Airport spokesperson, the aeroplane's landing gear collapsed as it was arriving from Las Américas International Airport in the Dominican Republic.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the landing gear collapsed, and that's what caused the fire.

Erika Benitez, of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, said officials responding to the scene found one of the wings was on fire. Foam trucks were used to extinguish the flames.

Plane had 126 passengers

The plane had 126 people on board, and three were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Miami-Dade Aviation Department communication director Greg Chin said.

The rest of the passengers were bussed to the terminal.

Chin said videos posted online showed the flames, which have since been extinguished.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident. Red Air said in a statement that the Dominican Institute of Civil Aeronautics would also be investigating.

