Model Kendall Jenner and her NBA player beau Devin Booker have been together for two years now and are reported to have broken up

The duo had in the past taken to social media to celebrate their first-anniversary displaying photos of their joyous moments

What had started as a date turned into something serious, and Kendall was thrilled with her man, stating that they now feel they are on different paths

The passionate relationship between American model Kendall Jenner and NBA star Devin Booker has fizzled out after dating for two years.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Kendall, the younger sister of reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her bae were on "different paths."

Sources close to the former love birds added that the pair “have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page.”

Another source confirmed the split to E! News, who reported they’ve been broken up for about a week and a half.

Kendall and Devin were spotted having a great time during the wedding of her other sister Khloe Kardashian.

A source revealed the duo felt like they weren’t aligned and realized they have very different lifestyles.

Page Six reported Jenner, 26, and Booker, 25, began dating in 2020, but their relationship was kept under wraps for a while before they went public on Valentine’s Day 2021.

Anniversary

The couple celebrated their first anniversary by sharing loved-up images on social media.

The model and the NBA player posted photos from the previous year to mark their first anniversary together.

Snaps of their adventures together and intimate, cuddling moments were among the images.

Booker also shared a video of a gorgeous sunset scenario with his fans.

Jenner and Booker, who met on a road trip from LA to Arizona in April 2020, made their relationship Instagram-official.

The couple posted a snap cuddled on top of a countertop in a Christmas shot, sharing a goofy moment in which the model covered her face while laughing widely.

