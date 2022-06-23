Two photos of a man and his woman which were taken years apart have recently got many social media users talking

In a Twitter post, one picture was revealed to have been taken in 1982 and the other in 2022

@larry_hotsense commented: "God help me marry a girl who will grow old with me and be the woman of my dreams"

An elderly married couple has recently stirred up massive reactions on social media after photos of themselves surfaced online.

The post sighted by Briefly News on the Twitter timeline of @temiokomi had him sharing two pictures which captured the youthful state of the couple and how they look several years later.

Couple in their younger age verse years later Photo credit: @temiokomi/Twitter

The photos were shared with the caption;

"1982 verses 2022"

In both pictures, the man and woman seemed very happy and content. Many who saw the post refused to hold back their takes on them.

At the time of this publication, close to 7,300 retweets, 560 quote tweets and 60,000 likes have been gathered.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below:

@larry_hotsense commented:

"God help me to marry the girl that will grow old with me and be the woman of my dreams."

@JaxxDaFresh replied:

"Throwback to the times when marriage and family values were still respected. How many couples in our generation can last up to 10 years together."

@sammy_bowi wrote:

"Wow this amazing but this generation lacks patience."

From @peterstephen91:

"People like this I can take relationship advice from.. not from one Shola on Twitter that is not even Married or in a relationship…"

@unbent_ commented:

"Omoooo. This actually made me smile. I can imagine the way this woman be looking at gals of nowadays, like, una no sabi who I be..."

