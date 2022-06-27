The 2022 Black Entertainment (BET) Awards recently took place and several stars showed up for the event

The much-anticipated award show held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 26

In this article, Briefly News takes a look at how seven female stars showed up for the prestigious event

There's no award ceremony without the fashion and the 2022 Black Entertainment Television (BET) awards ceremony did not disappoint.

The stars rocked dazzling looks. Credit: Marsai Martin, Lizzo, Mary J Blige

The event which saw the likes of Nigeria's very own Fireboy and Tems shine brightly on stage, also had quite the memorable red carpet fashion moments.

Check them out below:

1. Marsai Martin

The Blackish star made a dazzling appearance on the red carpet at the BET Awards in Los Angeles.

She wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana dress featuring simple spaghetti straps and an asymmetrical fringe-embellished skirt.

For her feet, she donned silver metallic platform sandals embellished with sparkling crystal studs on the ankle and toe straps.

2. Chloe Bailey

The singer, who is one half of the music duo Chloe x Halle, wore a sparkly, sequined dress on the red carpet.

Her look featured one long sleeve and carefully placed fabric across her chest. She completed the look with dramatic eyeliner and her braided hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail.

3. Lizzo

The Good As Hell singer slayed in a shimmering black gown with feather accents and a thigh-high slit, paired with matching peep-toe platform pumps.

She paired the midnight blue draped Gucci gown with smoky eyes and a finger wave mullet hairdo.

4. Taraji P. Henson

The Hollywood star looked fabulous when she wore a tight gray sequin gown with a one-shoulder strap that wrapped around her neck.

The sparkling gown featured slits on the sides of the skirt and the 51-year-old accessorized with platform pumps, and a bold red lip.

For her hair, she sported a sleek ponytail.

5. Mariah Carey

The beautiful chanteuse attended the award show in a classic black look.

The dress with a floor-length gold train featured a plunging sweetheart neckline and a dramatic slit in the front.

She sported an eye-catching necklace and wore her blond locs loose.

6. Mary J Blige

The singer wore a look by Tony Ward. The design’s cropped off-the-shoulder top featured an asymmetric sleeve design with a singular long sleeve on one arm and a beaded strap on the other shoulder.

The hip-hop icon paired the top with a ruched high-waisted white skirt, which featured a slightly off-centre thigh-high slit and a floor-sweeping train.

7. Tems

The list wouldn't be complete without our very own Tems who shone brightly at the award ceremony.

The Nigerian singer donned a black low-cut dress with a dramatic slit in the front which flattered her buzzworthy curves in all the right places.

She wore her hair in an updo and accessorised with a simple necklace and studded earrings.

The ladies at the BET Awards 2022 certainly brought their fashion A-game to the event!

