Singer Jeniffer Lopez was unhurt after the R4 million Lamborghini she was in backed into a parked car in Los Angeles

The driver of the bright yellow multi-million Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) was Lopez's husband Ben Affleck's 10-year-old son Samuel

The trio were at a car dealership when Affleck let his son take the wheel of the luxurious vehicle before the minor incident happened

American actor Ben Affleck’s 10-year-old son, Samuel, slightly rammed into a parked BMW as he attempted to reverse it.

Ben Affleck's 10-year-old son hit a parked BMW as he reversed Lamborghini SUV with Jennifer Lopez in the back seat. Photo: X17.

Luxury car rental

Singer Jeniffer Lopez had hopped into the back seat of the bright yellow Lamborghini SUV before the minor incident occurred.

The trio was at a luxury car rental dealership in Los Angeles on Sunday when Affleck allowed the minor to get in the driver’s seat of the top-of-the-range vehicle that starts trading at KSh 27 million.

According to Page Six, Samuel put the Lambo in reverse, backing into the parked white luxury BMW.

The minor and his dad got out to inspect both vehicles before Affleck comforted his son with a hug.

See the video below:

Ben Affleck's representative confirmed to TMZ that no damage was caused to the two costly vehicles.

Source: TUKO.co.ke