Kanye West mentioned his " wife choices " while making a surprise appearance on stage at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26

" " Kim Kardashian's ex-husband was paying tribute to his Sean 'Diddy' Combs, the show’s recipient of the Lifetime Achievement award

While making the appearance, Kanye rocked dark shades, a facemask and a face cap, covering his face

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Kanye West seemingly poked fun at his failed marriage with Kim Kardashian during a rare public appearance on Sunday, June 26.

Kanye joked about Diddy inspiring his 'wife choices' during his touching tribute. Photo: Mirror.

Source: UGC

Mirror reports that the rapper took to the stage at the BET Awards to honour his friend and fellow artist Sean 'Diddy' Combs as the Bad Boy for Life singer was honoured with this year's Lifetime Achievement Award.

Dressed in a zip-up hoodie, cap and face covering, Kanye told those sitting in the audience at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles how Diddy has inspired him over the years throughout his own career - appearing to grow emotional at one point during his speech.

The dad-of-four managed to crack a laugh.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"I go to [Diddy] for advice to this day," Kanye said on stage.

Adding that:

"He inspires so many of my choices. So many of my life choices. My wife choices. And here we are, thanks for that, Puff."

The quip raised a laugh from the audience, with Kanye, who is legally known as Ye, also smirking at his little comment.

Kim, who shares children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with Kanye, filed for divorce from the multi-award-winning artist in February 2021, after nearly seven years of marriage.

Kim Kardashian's lover, Pete Davidson finally claiming step-daddy duties, goes shopping with Kanye's son

In more celeb news, Briefly News previously reported that Kanye West's son Saint has been spotted holding hands with Kim Kardashian's new lover Pete Davidson as they stepped out shopping.

According to TMZ, the two made their way around the mall and in a video, the six-year-old was seen visiting a hats shop. In another video, Pete and Saint were recorded standing outside the Cheesecake Factory, before they entered the restaurant still holding hands.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke