A lady recently left social media users cracking up after she shared a video of her funny version of runway shows

The video sees the lady sporting bizarre ensembles made from household items including a rake and basket cover

Several internet users have reacted to the video with amusement as it draws inspiration from some crazy looks spotted at fashion shows

It is no news that the year 2022 has witnessed some really bizarre fashion shows. Well, it appears some internet users are not over it.

A lady has left many people amused after she decided to make a mock version of these crazy runway shows.

In her video, the lady is seen walking the make-shift corridor runway of her apartment dressed in hilarious ensembles made from household items.

The looks ranging from luggage to rake and basket embellished fits to tissue-headpiece sees the lady take on the gait of professional models on runways.

Social media users share thoughts on mock runway show

oluwatosinnnawoniyi:

"The way she combined those elements!"

margarita_lulu:

"I find this really creative .. the combos are wild."

morgan_of_london:

"Don't be giving dem designers inspo."

mzy_ivory:

"It’s is the toaster for me."

sweegdeddy:

"Nah this is so good."

