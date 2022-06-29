A video has shown the interior of a mansion with beautiful small structures and a wide swimming pool

Different part of the building going for $9,495,000 was filmed as people called it their dream house

Apart from the tasteful furniture that adorned the house, its compound is interlocked in a way that screams royalty

A real estate TikTok handle (@heider_realestate) has shared a video of a house that is valued at $9,495,000 and people could not stop talking about it.

In a TikTok clip that has gone viral, a camera panned through different parts of the edifice to show the values the buyer will be getting for their money.

The interior of the mansion is beautifully decorated. Photo source: TikTok/@heider_realestate

Source: UGC

Wealth on display

The main entrance has a royal-looking door. A part of the vicinity has a swimming pool; its sides make it look like a waterfall.

The lighting speaks luxury with well-decorated chandeliers. Inside the big building, there are smaller apartments that could be occupied by guests. Everything looks serene.

Watch the video below:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Emster said:

"Omg that place would look beautiful for Christmas."

Angel said:

"The backyard omg amazing."

Fah1m joked:

"Best I can do is $5."

no one said:

"DREAM FOR MIDDLE CLASS FAMILIES."

Rachel Shavon said:

"I'm claiming all rich energy from this video and manifesting it into my life."

Pedro Correia said:

"Thé first house on Tiktok that actually values the asking price."

Mossaab_Kmak said:

"I'm not paying that much for a creaking door."

Portablendr said

"You should do a full YouTube video on this house I'm obsessed."

Christina05021 said:

"Wow so beautiful I want to buy one."

Nigerian man uses five months to build house

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a young Nigerian man with the handle @harmsway7 has gone on TikTok to reveal that he finished his house in five months.

Sharing a video online, the successful man showed how it all began when the foundation was being put in place.

In another part of the clip, the structure was seen at the lintel level and about being roofed. When people saw the completed project, they were amazed. The compound was interlocked all through.

