A pretty little girl got internet users laughing after she was seen in a video sneaking into her mum's kitchen

When she was in the kitchen, she also snuck into the cupboard and then peeped in a funny way to see if her mum was coming

The girl looked fully aware of what she was doing, but it was not known what she was looking for in the cupboard in the hilarious video

A funny video shared on TikTok has shown a baby girl behaving in a funny way inside her mum's kitchen.

The girl entered the kitchen and snuck into the cupboard. She was there peeping to see if her mum was coming to catch her.

The baby peeped to see if mum is coming. Photo credit: TikTok/@akumbunyinmah.

Where is she sneaking to?

Her funny behaviour has caused a burst of huge laughter on TikTok with her mum asking exactly where she was sneaking to.

The way she peeped like an adult who knew she was doing something wrong has created fun for internet users who have seen the video.

It appears she wanted to do something in the kitchen but was not quite sure if she would be caught by her mother who shared the video on TikTok.

