Her daughter Alabama, 16, went on social media to ask her followers to pray for her dad after he was taken to the hospital

Kourtney Kardashian is sticking by husband Travis Barker's side.

In a photo obtained by TMZ, the drummer was seen being wheeled into Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on a stretcher on Tuesday, with his new wife, Kourtney Kardashian, trailing close behind.

People reported that it's unclear why the Barker Wellness founder was taken to the hospital, but fans took note of a tweet from Barker made earlier on Tuesday, which read:

"God save me."

However, many social media users pointed out that his tweet is also the name of a song by his close friend, Machine Gun Kelly. Barker's 16-year-old daughter, Alabama, asked her followers to send prayers to Travis. In an Instagram Story shortly after her dad was reportedly taken to the hospital, she said:

"Please send your prayers."

Barker and Kardashian wed in a stunning ceremony in Portofino, Italy, last month, celebrating their nuptials with family, friends and loved ones over the course of three days.

