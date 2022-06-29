Musician Robert Sylvester Kelly was in September 2021 convicted of child exploitation and racketeering by a Brooklyn Court

Jurors in the singer's case concluded that he was guilty of all the counts brought before the court despite faulting prosecutors for failing to prove three sub-accusations related to a victim

Prosecutors recommended a sentence of over 25 years, while R. Kelly's defence attorney said 14 to 17 years was appropriate

American singer R. Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after decades of sexual abuse allegations.

R. Kelly has been sentenced to 30 Years in prison for racketeering, sex trafficking and child exploitation. Photo: Antonio Perez, Reuters

Victim statements

US District Judge Ann Donnelly passed down the sentence after listening to statements from seven victims in Brooklyn federal court.

Jurors had found the musician guilty of racketeering and violating the anti-sex trafficking law popularly known as the Mann Act.

Power and fame

According to Daily Mail, one of R. Kelly's victims called out the R&B star in court for using his power and fame to groom children for his gratification.

Several of Kelly's victims, including some who testified at his trial last year, are delivering impact statements before he is sentenced.

A victim identified as Angela looked at the accused, calling him out for luring children with his celebrity status and money.

She said:

"With every addition of a new victim, you grew in wickedness. You used your fame and power to groom and coach underage boys and girls for your own sexual gratification. Today we reclaim our names. We are no longer the preyed-upon individuals we once were.'I pray that god reaches your soul."

