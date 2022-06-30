The groom broke down in tears of joy when he spotted his beautiful would-be-wife walking down the aisle

In the clip, his supportive groomsmen who understood their assignments were quick to rush to him to boost his morale at the gorgeous wedding

Members of the cyber community who watched the video said the moments that unfolded at the wedding were beautiful

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The emotional moment a groom broke down in tears of joy when he spotted his bride walking down the aisle has emerged in a touching video online.

The person who captured the scenes caught the raw reactions when the would-be-husband became emotional at the sight of his wife-to-be.

In the clip sighted by Briefly News, the groom tried to hold back his tears but couldn't as he broke down.

Photos of groom in tears at his wedding. Credit: everythingwedding_global

Source: UGC

His moments of joy quickly turned into tears as the bride approached in the company of a man to seal their love.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The would-be husband's supportive groomsmen were quick to rush to him to boost his morale at the gorgeous wedding.

Many netizens who watched the video said those were beautiful moments.

Briefly News compiled some of the comments below:

Peeps react on social media

Mskye247 said:

''Wow so adorable.''

Cylotevents_gh commented:

''Love is a beautiful feeling.''

Naalamilelamptey said:

''Aww wow.''

Nosugarp commented:

''Love is amazing.''

Cecileannaldan8gmail.com4 said:

''Beautiful.''

"This is beautiful": Elderly couple dazzle Mzansi with 'then & now' pics taken 40 years apart

In more cute relationship news, Briefly News previously reported that an elderly married couple has recently stirred up massive reactions on social media after photos of themselves surfaced online.

The post sighted by Briefly News on the Twitter timeline of @temiokomi had him sharing two pictures that captured the youthful state of the couple and how they look several years later.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh