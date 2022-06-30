A widower who carves sculptures for sale was so glad after a kind man bought one of his artworks for a high price

The good Samaritan purchased the items at a high price after the seller narrated his heartbreaking experience

Social media users have showered praises on the good Samaritan for his philanthropic deed shown to the sculpture seller

A man who sells sculptures for a living was so happy after a customer approached him and bought his sculpture for a higher rate.

In the video making rounds online, the kind man was seen asking the sculpture seller about his life experience.

The man in his response, noted that he is a widower as he lost his wife five years ago.

He further disclosed that life has been difficult for him because he has not been able to raise enough money to take care of his family and send his son to school.

He revealed that he sells each of his sculptures for 2,200 Mexican Pesos (R1700), but the kind man decided to buy one of his sculptures for 10,000 pesos (R8000).

The good Samaritan identified as @mdmotivator shared the heartwarming video via Instagram.

People react to the video

Amira Jaeses said:

"Wow this is so beautiful. I love it when people do their best to put a smile on someone's face. He couldn't believe it."

Diana Oruz wrote:

"He said wants to take care of his children. Sometimes these fathers try so much for their kids.

Austin Faridad noted:

"Omo this is so cool. 10,000 just like that. Please come over to me and spoil me too. I sell clothes."

Charis reacted:

"Md God will definitely bless you for all you do for these people. It might be for views but you still put smiles on people's faces either ways."

Glory Destiny commented:

"Thank you so much for being so kind Md. Man was so glad to be getting so much money."

Now I can buy food: Man goes emotional as total stranger hives him R8100

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that a good Samaritan has received accolades for gifting the sum of $500 (R8100) to a stranger he met by the roadside.

In a video shared on Instagram by @mdmotivator, the kind man was seen approaching an elderly man who was seated in his car, eating tacos. He asked him how much he got the tacos he was eating, and the man replied $2.50.

Surprisingly, the good Samaritan brought out $500 from his pocket and handed it over to the man who was so full of excitement.

