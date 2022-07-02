Rihanna Robyn Fenty has always been a supportive partner to her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, whether it's showing up for his shows or being a vixen in his videos

When Rihanna unexpectedly joined boyfriend A$AP Rocky at Wireless Festival recently, she drove fans into a frenzy

The appearance makes it Riri's first ever since she welcomed her son to the world with the rapper

Barbadian singer Rihanna has made her first debut at Wireless Festival a concert A$AP Rocky was performing at.

Rihanna supporting lover A$AP Rocky at a concert. Photo: Getty Images, @DanielOess.

Source: UGC

Rihanna missing in action

Since giving birth to her first child with the rapper last month, the Work singer has kept a quiet profile.

She hasn't yet posted the name or photo of her son on social media, and she hasn't been very visible in public since.

A$AP brought out Rihanna

On the first day of the party, the 34-year-old made sure she was watching her lover entertain festival visitors in Crystal Palace according to TMZ.

Riri was effortlessly glamorous as always in photos that have been going viral on social media, dressed in an enormous bomber jacket and black pants.

She nonchalantly strolled by adoring fans who were ecstatic to get a glance as she embellished with massive jewellery.

Source: TUKO.co.ke