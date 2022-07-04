A video of a nurse on a night shift dancing during her quick break has got people's attention on TikTok

Before her performance, she made sure nobody was coming; an act that many people found amusing

Among those who reacted to her video were people who said she should not be bothered about other staff for having fun

A nurse known as Beth Pearcey has got people talking online as she danced during her night shift break.

Before the nurse started dancing in a video, she had to take a quick look around to make sure that nobody was watching her.

Many people said that her dance video is quite funny. Photo source: TikTok/@beth_pearcey

Source: UGC

Funny dancer

In a few seconds, she burst some dance moves popular among African TikTokers. People said that she has African blood in her veins.

Some others said that they found the way she was sneaking around the hospital funny.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 150,000 likes with more than 1,000 comments.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

femobanty007 said:

"You've got and African gene."

_ali1e said:

"Me looking for a nurse while I’m dying and she be dancing, rip."

ifeanyiemeka729 said:

"You should be proud dear, you don't need to hide from other staffs to do what makes you happy."

Ajebe Yvonne said:

"I love that, but are u afraid some one will see you."

greg said:

"I'm inlove... but I hate going to the hospital how do we work this out."

Linda Tinkerpell said:

"Some African blood in you ..the way u rym to the song n beats."

Source: Legit.ng