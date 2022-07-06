Two Chihuahuas named Chester and Izzy married in a romantic ceremony in Runcorn, Cheshire, UK

The dogs were held by their owners, mother of the bride and that of the groom, who helped them cut their 8-tier cake

They reportedly promised to always play together, take care of their puppies be there for one another forever

Two chihuahuas have married in a colourful ceremony surrounded by their owners and more than 90 other dogs.

Chihuahuas marry in colourful wedding. Photo: Rebecca Farrell Photography.

Source: UGC

Chester, eight, tied the knot with Izzy, one, at a ceremony in Runcorn, Cheshire - and they even exchanged specially written vows, rings and sausages.

According to Mirror, they newlyweds promised to:

"Always play together; to care for their puppies, be there one or one-hundred-and-one; to share their favourite toys; to protect their houses from the evil postman; and to only sniff each other's bums from now until forever".

CheshireLive reports that the dogs were held by their owners, 'mother of the bride' and 'mother of the groom', who helped them cut their eight-tier, dog-friendly cake before placing them into a pram and whisking them away.

The ceremony was attended by members of the Chihuahuas of Halton and North West, a walking group for chihuahuas and other miniature breeds, and was in aid of a charity organisation.

