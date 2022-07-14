Rich Gilson from Wildwood, New Jersey is R3 300 richer after stumbling on wads of cash buried under his compound

Gilson stumbled on the neatly folded bank notes while undertaking renovations at his home

He told the media that he has no plans of spending the money but will keep it as a souvenir to always remind him about the treasure found

A man from Wildwood, New Jersey, is smiling all through the day after stumbling on a wad of cash buried under his compound.

Rich was undertaking renovations when he stumbled upon a bunch of neatly-folded notes worth R3 300. Photos: Fox News

Rich Gilson was doing renovations to his home located on Andrews Avenue when his digging unearthed a discovery that left him with a long smile.

First thought the cash was trash

Fox News records that when Gilson stumbled on the package, he first thought it was normal trash.

He was, therefore, surprised when he opened up the stash and discovered that they were piles and piles of cash notes wound in cigar-shaped rolls of 10s and 20s.

"My wife was in there painting and I said you got to come see this, you won’t believe what I just found," the lucky man said.

With the passage of time and inflation rates considered, the cash was worth $43 000 (R738 828.15) at the time it was hidden.

Dollar bills minted in 1934

Details indicate that despite having been underneath for all those years, each dollar bill was still in pristine condition, and all minted in 1934.

"Either somebody robbed a bank and buried it there, or somebody didn’t trust the banks in 1934 during the height of the depression," said Gilson.

The twist in the story is that the lucky man does not intend to spend any of the newfound cash. He says the reason for keeping it all as a souvenir is that the dollar bills will preserve memories of a story that he will tell forever.

Termites chew couple's savings

In a different story shared by Briefly News, an elderly couple from Uganda was shocked to discover that the money they had saved in a piggy bank had been eaten by termites.

Tito Okema and his wife Bicentina Alal had denied themselves a lot for three years to save their money in a metallic case under their bed. They were, however, shocked when they went to check on the money and discovered that termites had poked holes into most of the notes.

The couple was lucky that the Bank of Uganda heard their pleas for help and offered to exchange the damaged notes with usable ones.

