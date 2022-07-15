Ellon Musk's father, Errol, revealed on Wednesday that he welcomed a child with his stepdaughter Jana in 2019

According to tp the Tesla Founder's dad, the pregnancy was unplanned, and they no longer live together because of their 41-year age gap

His revelation came days after news emerged about his wealthy son welcoming twins a month before having a daughter with his on and off lover, Grimes

Elon Musk's father, Errol, has disclosed that he sired a secret love child with his beautiful stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhout.

Elon Musk's dad says child with stepdaughter was unplanned

According to New York Post, the 76-year-old welcomed a baby girl with his 35-year-old stepdaughter back in 2019.

He, however, confirmed the news on Wednesday while bragging to The Sun after news about his son siring more kids in 2021 came out.

“The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce," he said.

Errol admitted Jana’s pregnancy was unplanned and told the publication that they are no longer living together, attributing the reason to their 41-year age gap.

“It’s not practical. She’s 35. Eventually, if I’m still around, she might wind up back with me. Any man who marries a younger woman, even if you feel very sprightly, it’s going to be nice for a while, but there’s a big gap...and that gap is going to show itself," he added.

The two already share a 5-year-old boy, Elliot Rush, who was born in 2017.

The Musk family tree, however complicated, is growing more so by the day. Errol has seven children, while Elon has fathered 10 offspring.

Errol, a wealthy South African engineer, married model Maye Haldeman Musk in 1970, with whom he had three children; Elon, Kimbal and Tosca.

The couple split in 1979 before Errol went on to wed Heide Bezuidenhout, a young widow who already had two children, including Jana.

Errol and Heide had two biological children together, but he also helped raise Jana, who was just 4 years old when he became her stepfather. Errol and Heide eventually divorced after 18-year marriage.

