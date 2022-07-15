Hollywood icon Arnold Schwarzenegger refused to pay financially support his son, Baena, once he was done with college

Baena, who is now a real estate agent, said that he is grateful to his father for helping him go through college

He also wants to follow in his father's footsteps and become an actor and win some great awards in the industry

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son, Joseph Baena, has said that his dad stopped financially supporting him once he graduated from college.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and his son Baena at the graduation ceremony (l) enjoying a drink together (r). Photos: VT.

Baena found out Schwarzenegger was his dad

The 24-year-old is the child of the Terminator star and his former housekeeper, Mildred Baena.

VT reports Baena found out the 74-year-old actor was his dad in 2011 from his grandmother, and the revelation transformed his life.

"I’m really grateful that my dad helped me get through college," Baena said.

"But right when college was done, it was just like, you go. you’re on your own," he added.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son needs a job

Baena currently works at Los Angeles realty firm ARIA Properties, and he said the job allows him to support himself.

"I needed a job, and I was not getting any of the acting roles that I thought I was going to get," he said.

"I was like, I need to do something, so I started interning at this real estate company," he added.

The real estate agent has followed in the Hollywood icon's footsteps and aspires to be an actor and a bodybuilder.

Baena's license now allows him to legally sell, broker, or rent real estate to prospective tenants and buyers.

Earlier this year, Baena celebrated selling his first home with photos outside the house.

Baena wants to be an actor

However, Beana still has his heart set on being a Hollywood star like his Austrian-American father.

"I just love having a goal and then going for it. With acting, I know that my goal is to be a reputable actor and win some awards," he said.

Beana maintains that he will not change his surname.

"Well I already have a last name, and I don't have a problem with my last name. I like my last name," he disclosed.

