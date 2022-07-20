A man claiming to be Drake's son broke into the rapper's luxurious Beverly Hills mansion last week

The Los Angeles Police Department was called to Drake's property on Friday, July 15, when one of his employees spotted an intruder near the pool house

The 23-year-old told police the 35-year-old rapper is his father and he was just waiting for him to return home

A man was arrested on Friday, July 15, after he trespassed on Drake's new home in Beverly Hills in the United States (US) and claimed to be the rapper's son.

Rapper Drake's home was invaded while he was on a trip to Sweden. Photo: Drake.

Police called to Drake's residence

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) were called to Drake's mansion after an employee saw the 23-year-old near the pool house.

A report by TMZ showed police questioned the 23-year-old intruder, who claimed Drake is his dad and he was simply waiting for him to arrive home.

However, cops did not buy his story and handcuffed him for misdemeanour trespassing.

Luckily for Drake, he was not home at the time, and the intruder never made it inside the house.

The OVO hitmaker purchased the massive 10-bedroom property in the swanky Beverly Crest neighbourhood for a reported $70 million earlier this year.

It previously belonged to British pop star Robbie Williams.

Drake's home invaded

Drake is no stranger to home invasions. In 2017, a super stalker broke into his Hidden Hills estate and swiped several items, including sodas and water.

She was arrested while wearing one of his hoodies and claimed she had permission to be inside the residence.

The fan, Mesha Collins, later filed a $4 billion lawsuit against Drake, accusing him of defamation and leaking private information about her.

The suit was thrown out, with Drizzy securing a restraining order against Collins.

Last March, a knife-wielding woman was arrested after striking a security guard with a metal pipe in an effort to break into Drake's "Embassy" mansion in Toronto.

Judge issues three-year restraining order

Briefly News previously reported Drake was a happy man after a judge granted a three years ban to a woman who had been stalking and threatening him.

The One God rapper had requested the judge to ban the said female stalker from contacting him and his family.

According to TMZ, the rapper's lawyers, Larry Stein and Ashley Yeargan, were present in court during Tuesday's hearing which saw a judge approve the rapper's request to approve a 3-year-ban.

However, the accused was not present in court during the hearing and is expected to be served with the judge's order.

