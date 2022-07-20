A woman from Portland has built her own coffin, which she is using as her bookshelf

Leona Oceania, 52, said that many of her guests tend to check the bookshelf out, but only a few guess it is a coffin

Her woodworker disclosed that many people are visiting his workshops to create their own final resting place

Across the country, people are building their own coffins and then displaying them as decoration in their homes until their deaths.

Woman builds her own coffin to be used after she dies. Photo: Getty Images.

Leona Oceania, 52, of Portland has a set of beautiful pine bookshelves displaying her favourite books and a few knickknacks in her living room.

She told the Wall Street Journal that guests tend to check it out but few guess that the shelves will one day be removed to make room for Oceania as she’s laid to rest and buried in her homemade coffin.

“Death has always intrigued me. I don’t think in a weird way,” she explained.

Oceania works as an administrator at a municipal public works department and doubles as a death doula, as well as a home funeral guide, hospice volunteer and public speaker on the art of dying well, according to the Journal.

Chuck Lakin helped Oceania to build her coffin as part of his coffin-making course.

He also makes customized coffins to order.

Lakin told The Post that building a coffin costs about KSh 35,000 for the lumber and about KSh 60,000 for his expertise.

Lakin was inspired to help others navigate alternative funeral proceedings after his father felt impersonal.

He’s been making an average of three to five coffins a year since 2000 but made 10 last year.

