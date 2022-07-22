At 13, Alena Analeigh has made history as the youngest person to be accepted into medical school in the United States of America

The genius has finished two and a half years of courses at Arizona State University (ASU) and Oakwood University

Alena will attend the University of Alabama at Birmingham Heersink School of Medicine and complete 18

A teenage prodigy named Alena Analeigh has made history as the youngest person to be accepted into medical school in the United States of America.

At 13, she also finished two and a half years of courses at Arizona State University (ASU) and Oakwood University.

When Alena was 12 years old, she got accepted to ASU to pursue an Engineering programme with dreams of working for NASA in the future.

Photos of Alena Analeigh. Credit: @BOSSOnCampus/@femalequotient

Source: UGC

However, another passion took over after she attended one class in the field and quickly realised it was not where she wanted to go.

Despite the change in her career path, her quest to leave her footprints in the sands of time has not changed.

''I want to leave my mark on the world. And lead a group of girls that know what they can do,'' says Alena, according to 12 News.

Alena was inspired to switch her course from Engineering to the medical field after a trip to Jordan and The Brown STEM Girl foundation.

With her desire to find cures to viruses and improve healthcare, she wants to help show underrepresented communities that they can get help.

Alena will attend the University of Alabama at Birmingham Heersink School of Medicine and complete at 18 if all goes well.

