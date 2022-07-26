Former sports star Bo Jackson covered all funeral expenses for the families of the victims of the Uvalde school massacre

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin said Jackson flew in and presented a check for R2.8 to Abbott while in Uvalde to cover the expenses

In May, a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, killing 19 children and two adults, with investigators saying there were a series of failures by law enforcement agencies

Former sports star Bo Jackson is reported to have covered all funeral expenses for the families of the victims of the Uvalde school shooting in Texas, USA.

Sports star donates over R2.8 million

The former MLB and NFL star said he wanted the victims' families to have one less thing to worry about as they grieved.

CNN reported that shortly after the tragedy, Jackson flew into the town with a close friend - who remains unnamed - to give Texas Gov. Greg Abbott a check for $170,000 (R2 878 763,00).

Jackson said the donation's purpose was to "put a little sunshine in someone's cloud, a very dark , cloud" by paying for the funeral expenses of the 19 children and two teachers.

"I know every family there probably works themselves off just to do what they do," Jackson told the AP.

"The last thing they needed was to shell out thousands of dollars for something that never should have happened," he added.

The former Heisman Trophy winner said he does not know anybody in Uvalde and that his only connection was mostly driving through the town to visit a friend's ranch.

Jackson made donations anonymously

However, he did not need to be personally affected by the tragedy to feel touched by the events and want to help the community.

When Jackson and his friend first made the donation, they did not want media attention or anybody to know they were in town.

Jackson -- a father of three and a grandfather -- said something must be wrong with those who were not bothered by the incident.

"I don't know if it is because I'm getting old. It's just not right for parents to bury their kids. It's just not right," he said.

The charitable gesture was nothing out of character for Jackson, whose philanthropic endeavours include "Bo Bikes Bama," an annual charity bike ride that helps raise money for the Governor's Emergency Relief Fund in Alabama.

