African-Americans Cleovis and Arwilda Whiteside have celebrated their 83rd wedding anniversary

Arkansas' longest married couple tied the knot on July 24, 1939, in Clarendon and have since spent their lives together

The love between Cleovis Whiteside, 100, and his lovely wife Arwilda Whiteside, 96, is still strong even though the pair married over eight decades ago

Arkansas couple Cleovis and Arwilda Whiteside have marked their 83rd wedding anniversary, making history as the longest-married partners in the state.

Cleovis Whiteside, 100, and Arwilda Whiteside, 96, met as kids at church and got married on July 24, 1939, in Clarendon.

Per Arkansas Online, the groom was 17 and the bride was 13 when they tied the knot to seal their love.

Photo of Cleovis and Arwilda Whiteside. Credit: @uamshealth

The couple has lived many historical moments, including World War II, and through other turbulent times, their love grew stronger.

''We've been together all this long and I still love my wife. She still loves me and we still get along just good,'' said Cleovis.

Cleovis and Arwilda Whiteside were celebrated by Family Council in Little Rock, the second year that Arkansas' longest-married couple has been recognised by the conservative group.

