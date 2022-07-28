An interesting video has shown a courageous 16-month-old baby swimming like an Olympic gold medalist

In the short clip seen on Instagram, the baby dived in without any atom of fear and swam across the pool

The video has got Instagram users gushing with endless admiration as they say the baby has an unusual knack for adventure

An unusual kid with plenty of appetite for adventure has been spotted swimming without any atom of fear.

The baby is reportedly just 16 months old, but her speed in the water can be likened to that of an Olympic gold medalist.

Many have praised the girl's skills. Photo credit: @homarelll.

Source: UGC

She enjoys swimming

In the short clip on Instagram, the kid was prodded on by an adult, but it was not known if the adult is the kid's mother.

The baby dived into the pool without fear and crisscrossed it in style, even doing backstrokes to the admiration of many.

It is obvious that she enjoyed the whole thing as the adult continued to cheer her on, asking her to swim across.

Those who have seen the video find it interesting that a kid could have such courage and impressive talent.

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng