American singer Jeniffer Lopez's first husband Ojani Noa has predicted her marriage to Ben Affleck will not last.

Jennifer Lopez's first husband Ojani Noa has said her marriage to Ben Affleck won't last. Photo: Wire Image, Getty Images, Jennifer Lopez.

J'Lo loses interest easily

The 48-year-old claimed that Lopez loses interest in relationships, making her marriages fail.

According to Daily Mail, Ojani said:

“Ben is husband number four. I was husband number one, and she told me I was the love of her life. When we lay in bed on our wedding night, she said we would be together forever."

Ojani noted that he wished J'Lo and Affleck the best, but was not convinced their union would last the test of time.

He said:

“I think she’s someone who will be married seven or eight times. I can’t see her ever settling down with one person. She pushes herself to constantly go forward in her professional life, which is why she’s had a three-decade career, but she also moves on in her private life.”

J'Lo wed Ben Affleck

Briefly News reported that J'Lo got married to her lover and American actor Ben Affleck in an adorable marriage ceremony out in the desert.

According to TMZ, the nuptials are officially on legal documents as a married couple as court papers revealed.

Jennifer and Affleck got their marriage licence out in the desert in Clark County in the US county of Nevada.

The court records show the celebrity couple used their legal names, Jennifer Lynn Lopez and Benjamin Geza Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez hurriedly married Ben Affleck

Page Six reported a source closet the couple stated that J'Lo "wanted to lock this down and remove any chance for cold feet ASAP!”

The publication noted that the couple celebrated their union with pizza and Diet Coke on a private jet back to Los Angeles in the early hours of Sunday morning.

J. Lo posted on her OnTheJLo newsletter on Sunday that they were joined by their kids at the shock nuptials at a drive-through wedding chapel.

