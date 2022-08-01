Singer and songwriter Alicia Keys and her husband Swizz Beatz have marked the 12th anniversary of their marriage

The duo enjoyed moments together in a dance, and they were pictured looking happy

Alicia and Swizz have proven that Hollywood marriages can last, having gotten married in 2010, and the couple have two kids together

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

American singer Alicia Keys commemorated her 12th marriage anniversary to music executive Swizz Beatz.

Alicia Keys and her husband Swizz Beatz have celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary. Photo: Alicia Keys.

Source: UGC

Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz wedding anniversary

The songstress took to her Instagram to share adorable black and white photos of their wedding day as the couple were all smiles.

Alicia followed up the post with a lovely dance video of herself and her hubby relishing their anniversary.

In a lengthy post, she wrote in part:

"We love each other with open arms and an open heart. We love each other just the way we are and we grow together even in our different ways and directions."

Post below:

She captioned another Instagram post:

"Forever having fun with the love of my life! We feel all the love you send our way!"

See the post below:

The social media post attracted comments from fans, and below are some of their reactions:

@keyssoulcare wrote:

"The soulmate vibes are everything."

@val.bossmanquarshiewrote:

"Happy anniversary, you two beaus bless."

@danni_727 wrote:

"Happy Anniversary you two. May God continue to bless your union."

Connie Ferguson shares the final conversation she had with late husband Shona Ferguson

In other entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Connie Ferguson had her followers reach for a box of tissues when she shared the last moments with her late husband, Shona Ferguson, who passed away last year.

July will forever be an emotional month for Connie Ferguson and her family as it brings Shona Ferguson's death anniversary. 30 July marked a year since Shona's passing, and The Queen star and her family flocked to social media with heartwarming tributes.

During an interview with Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka on Kaya 959, Connie Ferguson spoke about how she met her husband and how he passed away. According to ZAlebs, the seasoned star revealed the last conversation she had with Uncle Sho.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke