A 38-year-old mother of 12 kids, Iris Purnell, said despite the fact that she was always pregnant for years, she does not mind one more

The woman, however, revealed that not all her pregnancies were easy, as she had to be operated on many times before giving birth

38-year-old Iris is very popular on social media for being a woman with many children

A woman, Iris Purnell, spent over a decade getting pregnant, and she currently has 12 children and is happy with her large family.

In her conversation with the New York Post, the woman said that not having to carry a baby now feels different, and she is adjusting to the reality.

The woman said not all her pregnancies were as easy as people think. Photo source: New York Post, TikTok/Iris Purnell

I had six C-sections

The 38-year-old woman stated that she was with pregnancy every year between 2004 and 2019. The America-based woman added she would have loved to have one more.

If you thought carrying those pregnancies was fun, she said:

“Not all my pregnancies were easy. I had six C-sections… but being pregnant gave me a spiritual elevation. I learned to be patient and to sit still with my body.”

She has a large following online

The woman, however, already has her tubes tied up as a form of family planning. Iris spends time making family videos on her TikTok page where she always amazes her followers.

One of her clips where she revealed she was pregnant for 16 consecutive years drew the reactions below:

Da Donn said:

"Being pregnant for 16 years straight is insane."

nadinebrown420 said:

"Ok so I had to pause the video to count the dates."

Sassy6red said:

"Looks good but don’t have the older kids raise the younger ones."

KnotlessByKiara said:

"My mom had 18 and we all struggled with a lack of love growing up because she just couldn’t give us all that we needed."

Nigerian woman with 17 kids

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a Nigerian woman, Jummai Ibrahim Tsafe, from Kano state, who gave birth to 17 children, said that she really does not mind having 10 more.

The 47-year-old woman said giving birth to children has always come with relative ease for her, adding that only one came through an operation.

Out of all the births she has had, Jummai was only at the hospital on two different occasions to deliver. The rest were delivered at home. The woman disclosed that seven of the kids died, leaving five girls and five boys.

Source: Legit.ng