A US-based Ghanaian veteran has opened up on finding out that a child he had fathered for years was not his

Francis Agyei disclosed in an interview that he discovered his wife cheated on him while he was on a peacekeeping mission

He further mentioned that the biological father sent a message saying Agyei was not the father and a subsequent DNA test confirmed it

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A US-based Ghanaian veteran, Francis Agyei, has opened up on discovering that a child he had fathered for years was not his.

He told DJ Nyaami of Daily Hustle Worldwide that he found out his wife cheated on him while he was on a peacekeeping mission.

Agyei said he discovered the child was not his when he received a text message from a man who claimed to be the biological father of the child, an incident that triggered a legal battle.

Photos of Francis Agyei and DJ Nyaami. Credit: SVTV Africa (YouTube)

Source: UGC

During the trial, a DNA test established that Agyei was not the birth father.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

''She had to leave my house. Family and friends started making fun of me,'' he told DJ Nyaami.

Agyei recounted how his estranged wife used to receive midnight calls and text messages from the biological father but lied when he confronted her.

''She lied that he was just a friend, and she was eight months pregnant at the time.

''I met him with my wife once. She had just delivered at the time, so it didn't bother me. We even shook hands and spoke for a while,'' he recalled.

Not long after, Agyei said he received a message from the man saying that he (Agyei) was not the birth father of the child.

Watch the video below:

Young man celebrates becoming property owner

In other news, Briefly News reported that a young man was overcome with joy upon collecting the keys to his new home in his name!

Twitter user @Ludah_tshambo took to Twitter to share his amazing milestone with photos showing the stylish house.

In a tweet, the elated Rhodes University graduate wrote:

“This feels so surreal, never would have imagined that it would be me doing that frame 1 thing. A property owner .”

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh