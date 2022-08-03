Nicki Minaj's father Robert Maraj died at 64 in 2021 after a hit-and-run accident in February

Charles Polevich, the driver who killed him, had run away and tampered with evidence before submitting himself to police

Polevich's has been sentenced to one year in prison and been handed an R84 414.30 fine

The driver who killed Nicki Minaj’s dad has been sentenced to one year in prison, it has been claimed.

Nicki Minaj’s and her dad Robert Maraj (l), while (r) is the man who killed him. Photo: TMZ.

The Bang Bang rapper’s father, Robert Maraj, died last year following a hit-and-run accident in February, at the age of 64.

He was thought to be walking on Long Island when he was struck and was taken to hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries.

Police officers were able to track the car down to Charles Polevich’s home using various pieces of video.

He was thought to have covered up the car in his garage and ‘did things to alter’ them being able to locate it.

Polevich later turned himself in over the accident and pleaded guilty to two felony charges, leaving the scene of an auto accident with a fatality and tampering with evidence.

The driver was facing a possible term of seven years behind bars, but TMZ has now reported that he was sentenced to one year in jail on Wednesday.

His license will also be suspended for six months, and he has been handed an R84 000 fine. Minaj has not yet spoken about the news.

