Former American president Barack Obama has turned 61 today, Thursday, August 4

His wife, Michelle, went on social media to pamper him with love while celebrating his special day

Michelle noted that life with the politician keeps getting better very year; she said she is always proud of him

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has celebrated her husband, Barack Obama, on his 61st birthday.

Michelle Obama celebrates Barrack on his birthday. Photo: Michael Obama.

Source: UGC

On Thursday, August 4, sharing a sweet photo of the former president on her Instagram.

In her caption, Michelle noted that life with Obama keeps getting better with time.

The mother of two said she is always proud of her beloved husband.

"Happy birthday to my honey! Life with you just keeps getting better every year. You always make me proud. I love you," she wrote.

Michelle shares fun photo with Barack Obama

On Saturday, January 1, Michelle and Barack Obama came out to wish everyone a happy new year in a fun photo to the delight of their followers.

In Michelle Obama's post, the two could easily pass off as teenagers ushering in the new year in style with their fashionable clothes and fun star-shaped, yellow masks written 2022.

"Happy new year from me and my boo, wishing you all a year filled with happiness, love and good health," said Michelle.

Source: TUKO.co.ke