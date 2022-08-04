An elderly couple from New York never gave up on finding love as they tied the knot in their old age

Robert Marshall is 93, while his bride Anne Cooper, 88, disclosed she had been dreaming of the qualities her hubby had ever since she was a young girl

They met online on a dating app, as they were both widowed, and the man shared it was love at first sight for him when he saw his woman's profile on a dating site

A bride and her groom have proven that love always wins as they tied the knot in their old age.

Elderly couple tie the knot in a lovely ceremony. Photo: PEOPLE.

Source: UGC

Elderly couple never gave up on love

Nothing beats finding your soul mate, the one your heart beats for and the person to spend the rest of your life with.

An elderly couple walked down the aisle in each other's arms, and they revealed they had found love when they least expected it.

They were both widowed when they decided to explore a dating site and urged elderly people not to lose hope in love.

Love at first sight?

Robert was on a dating platform before he came across his wife's picture, and something about the picture he reveals struck him like she was the one for him.

According to PEOPLE, Anne revealed that the first time she met Robert for a date, he was well poised, and with how he carried himself, she instantly knew she was in love.

The two lovers were clearly smitten with each other as they shared pictures of each other and looked sweet in their love.

