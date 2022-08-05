NE-YO and his wife Crystal Renay tied the knot in February 2016 and share three children together

After publicly accusing the Miss Independent singer of infidelity, she has reportedly filed for divorce, noting there was no hope of reconciliation

According to the divorce papers, Renay claims that the singer fathered a child with another woman

Entertainer and singer NE-YO has been taken to court by his wife Crystal Renay as she accuses him of fathering a child with another woman.

NE-YO's wife files for divorce. Photo: PAGE-SIX.

Source: UGC

Crystal Renay and her husband had always painted a lovely image of their marriage on social media. Many did not know of the cracks that were there until she recently accused her hubby of infidelity.

After posting on her Instagram accounts, PEOPLE obtained documents to prove she had filed for divorce. She shared that the marriage could not be salvaged hence wanting the separation.

Renay also added she wasn't living with the RNB singer since July 2022, and he had fathered a child with a different woman.

