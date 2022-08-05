Meteorologist Greg Dutra from ABC 7 Chicago was presenting the weather forecast when his hands accidentally brushed across the monitor screen

He got overexcited awhile on live TV and a fellow anchor Terrell Brown joined in on the fun as well, experimenting with the screen

The video of his hilarious reaction shared on his Twitter handle left internet users in stitches while others shared their experiences

A Chicago weatherman lost his cool after realising his TV monitor was actually touch-screen while on live TV on Thursday, August 4.

Meteorologist Greg Dutra from ABC 7 Chicago presenting the weather forecast. Photo: Greg Dutra.

Touching the monitor screen

Meteorologist Greg Dutra from ABC 7 Chicago got overexcited as his hand accidentally brushed across the screen while he was presenting, and the map began to move.

The video shared on the weatherman's Twitter handle showed fellow anchor Terrell Brown joining in on the fun as well while touching the screen.

“I can do that? No way!” Dutra exclaimed, calling it a great day. “Oh my God, you can tilt it? What is going on here?”

Morning co-host Val Warner could be heard in the background asking Dutra if he had just discovered the touch screen.

'This wasn’t in the training manual!' Dutra tweeted alongside the clip.

Internet users react

Dutra's priceless reaction went viral leaving internet users in stitches.

@TheMovieM8niac

"Technology is impressive indeed. I was under the impression meteorologists used a green screen to display the weather. Looks like a little kid opening his first Christmas gift. Wish I was there for that. "

@leila_fong

"Adorable! I just did this yesterday with a laptop I’ve had for about 2 months! I thought there was something on the screen, so I went to get it off, and the screen moved! "

@mcxadventure

"That joy on your face is priceless. Pure happiness! The world needed this today, thank you for sharing and making the world a better place"

@DrewEngelbart

"LOL I’ve never seen you more excited about something - wait, scratch that - your first eagle. Willis Case #11. #par4"

@ACinPhilly

"If you played around with this for 2-3 hours after this broadcast in amazement, I don't blame you! I had the same mind-boggling feeling when I first started messing with Google Earth on an iPad."

