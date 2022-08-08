Adam Walker was swimming with dolphins in his challenge to swim across the 16-mile Cook Strait in New Zealand

A British swimmer escaped death by a whisker after a hungry shark emerged in the water he was diving in off the coast of New Zealand.

Adam Walker swimming across Cook Strait. Photo: Daily Mail.

Adam Walker, who hails from Nottingham, was swimming with dolphins in his adventurous challenge to swim across the 16-mile Cook Strait.

However, while at it, when he looked down into the water, he saw a white shark swimming beneath him, only a few feet away.

"I happened to look down and saw a shark a few metres underneath me. I tried not to panic as I have an objective to successfully swim across," said Adam as quoted by Daily Mail.

Immediately after the shark approached, Adam said the dolphins formed a protective ring around him, shielding him from any potential attacks.

The swimmer deduced that the aquatic mammals were protecting him from the shark's attacks as they stayed with him all through.

'I can't say whether the dolphins came as a pod to my aid as they can't speak to me, however I can say that after a few minutes the shark disappeared and the dolphins stayed with me for another 50 mins which was an amazing experience,' he added.

Notably, sticking together in pods is the main way dolphins defend one another from a shark’s attack.

