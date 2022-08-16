Jamaican track and field sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce is an active competitor in the 60m, 100 m and 200 m dash

The ever-smiling sprint queen is widely regarded as one of the greatest sprinters of all time

Shelly participated in the 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2020 Olympic Games and is the first female athlete representing Jamaica to win an Olympic gold medal in the women's 100m race

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Sprint queen Shelly-Ann Fraser has honoured her husband Jason Pryce ad son as they enjoyed a red-themed dinner outing.

Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce celebrated her husband and son as they went out on a romantic date. Photo: Shelly-Ann, Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce family

The family looked stunning as she stepped out in a lovely dinner dress, matching it with luxe high heel shoes.

Pryce's hubby looked dapper in a tight-fitting suit, while their son dazzled in a casual look, sporting a black leather jacket, white t-shirt, designer pants and Nike kicks.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"Celebrating the men in my life!" she captioned her Facebook post.

See the post below:

Fans reactions

Charmaine Allison wrote:

"Absolutely gorgeous! You both look great together. May God continue to bless and keep your marriage Shelly-Ann. Pray that God will cover and keep u both together."

Roland White wrote:

"Yes, Jigga you guys are together before Shelly get famous when we were at work on Friday you would always to Utech to look for Asafa Powell and Shelly. I know this is love no joke real general."

Jacqueline Clark wrote:

"Absolutely gorgeous! Blessings to you and your family Shelly."

Police officers go the extra mile to help woman give birth under a bridge

In other news, Briefly News recently reported that two police members went beyond the call of duty to a woman who went into labour under a bridge on Sunday afternoon, 14 August.

A SAPS Mount Road member and a K9 unit member went to the rescue of the heavily pregnant woman, who had given birth in extremely cold and rainy weather conditions in Gqeberha.

SAPS reported that at about 2pm that afternoon, Warrant Officer Werner Maree of SAPS Mount Road and his colleague were patrolling in North End when they were flagged down.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke