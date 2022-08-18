A 47-year-old ex-convict has become an inspiration after graduating with her master's degree from Arizona State University (ASU)

Margaret Hall earned her third college degree after stepping over the stereotype that surrounded her as a felon

After adding another milestone to her achievements, she said she didn’t want her children to think that was going to be the last chapter of her story

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Despite her incarcerated past, 47-year-old Margaret Hall from Tempe, Arizona, has become an inspiration after graduating with her postgraduate degree.

The mother of six children earned her master's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies and Prelaw from Arizona State University, ASU.

Black Women reports that Hall spent six months behind bars after being convicted of a class C felony. Five years after, she added a commendable milestone to her achievement.

Photo of Margaret Hall. Credit: Black Women.

Source: UGC

Hall earned her third college degree in a short five-year period from ASU after triumphing the stereotype that surrounded her as an ex-convict.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

She first began her academic journey at a local community college but felt intimidated about being a felon.

However, after studying hard and earning scholarships, she began feeling more confident and soon transferred to ASU, where she earned her master's degree.

Hall revealed that her children inspired her to return to school, saying: ''I didn’t want my children to think that was going to be the last chapter of my story''.

Actress and entrepreneur Celeste Khumalo becomes a 2-time graduate

In other news, Briefly News previously reported that Celeste Khumalo has bagged her second MBA. The South African actress celebrated her achievement on Twitter, showing off her new qualification in a glamorous room.

The MBA is based on Luxury Brand Management, and the graduate also has a certificate in Luxury Design Management.

Both qualifications are from Paris, with the certificate also being from Florence.

The graduate tweeted while standing in front of gold-lined walls:

"Another MBA in the bag."

The stylish outfit also represents her goals and desires. The Luxury Brand enthusiast previously launched two nail bars in 2015 and 2016. She then closed down both of these businesses to pursue an MBA.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh