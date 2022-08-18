Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, have revealed that they are now as close as ever, with her revealing he was the man she'd always run home to

The fashion icon shared that it did take a lot of work to make their marriage work, and she was glad her partner did his

The two have time and again opened up about their health struggles and how they have remained strong and each other's pillars

Justin Bieber's wife, Hailey Baldwin, has noted that her husband was her best friend and solace despite their ups and downs.

Hailey Bieber says that for marriage to work, both partners must put in the effort. Photo: Justin Bieber.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, the founder of Rhode opened up about her and her husband's recent health issues and how they've persevered despite the ups and downs.

The fashion icon acknowledged that marriage required a lot of effort, and even if she travelled, she knew she wanted to come back home to him, according to PEOPLE.

"He's still the person that I wanna be rushing back to, At the end of the day, like, he's my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work."

Recent health worries for Hailey and Justin included a "mini-stroke" in March for Hailey and surgery; in June.

Justin had also revealed he was suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare neurological condition that caused paralysis on the right side of his face.

She shared that they weren't prepared for the health issues, but they would still stick together for better or for worse.

