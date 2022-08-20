Nizi Rozay, a new mom has received a supreme 2023 Range Rover whip from her husband as a push gift after they welcomed their third child

The mother of three took to her Twitter page to share stunning images of the luxury whip, which have gone viral

Members of the internet community who saw the pictures headed to the comment section to congratulate her

Christmas is months away but a lady received a supreme 2023 Range Rover from her husband as a push gift after they welcomed their third child.

Nizi Rozay revealed that they ordered the whip in January as she shared stunning images of the luxury whip on social media, which have gone viral.

She uploaded four eye-catching photos with an exciting caption that read:

A lady received a supreme 2023 Range Rover from her husband Credit: @MissNizi/Evgeniia Siiankovskaia

''Finally got my push gift! Specially ordered it in January and now it’s finally mine! The brand new 2023 Range Rover!'' she said.

At the time of this publication, her post had garnered 3,177 retweets 1,277 quote tweets, and more than 39,000 likes. Briefly News selected some of the comments below:

Peeps react to photos

@ethereal_aura5 said:

''Congrats baby! Is it a push gift for pregnancy? New term to me.''

@MissNizi replied

''Yep! My husband and I just had a new baby! We have 3 kids total now and the new baby was our last one so this gift was for the grand finale “push”.''

@Nature67308884 said:

''You should choose another colour, not Black. But Congrats.''

@ChriistyMaringa commented:

''Go buy your own so you can choose the colour you prefer and stop telling other people what to do .''

@sanjeeva7 said:

''Congrats on a car that will spend half the time in the shop.''

@MissNizi replied:

''This is my 4th Range Rover and I’ve never had to put any of them in the shop. So congrats on being a negative Nancy.''

@Rickydown said:

''You really put the bag in the passenger seat to flex.''

