A prodigy has made history as the youngest Black student to enrol in college in the state of Oklahoma in the United States of America

Elijah Muhammad enrolled in three classes as part of his major, which is Cyber Security at the establishment

The tween's sister, Shania, also became the youngest person to enrol at OCCC at 13 years old and was also the youngest to graduate at 14 in her school

A young genius, Elijah Muhammad, has made Oklahoma State history after becoming a freshman at Oklahoma City Community College in the United States of America.

Muhammad, 12, is the youngest Black student to enrol in a college in the state, a feat he is proud of.

The home school senior is studying in three classes as part of his major, Cyber Security, which includes Computer Hardware, Intro to Computer Technology, and Computer Operating Systems.

Elijah Muhammad s the youngest college student in the State of Oklahoma. Credit: Oklahoma's News 4

Muhammad Oklahoma's News 4 that his mates were shocked on his first day in class.

''A bunch of them were like, ‘how old are you?’” said Muhammad. “Once I told them my age, they all got surprised,'' he said, according to the news outlet.

The tween is not the only prodigy in his family, as his sister, Shania, became the youngest person to enrol at OCCC at 13 years old. She was also the youngest to graduate at 14 in May.

