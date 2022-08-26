A New York Uber driver has been celebrated as a hero after he paused to help rescue people from a burning apartment

Fritz Sam was dropping off a passenger at the airport when he noticed flames emerging from the second floor of a building and jumped into action

After he alerted some residents, he managed to evacuate two people from the burning apartments

Fritz Sam, a New York Uber driver, has been branded a hero after he sprung into action to help rescue people from a burning apartment.

He was dropping off a passenger at the airport around 8am when he noticed flames emanating from the second floor of the apartment building on Classon Avenue.

Sam told CNN in an interview that he quickly jumped into action after he got permission from the passenger.

Photo of Fritz Sam. Credit: CNN.

Per Sam, he alerted some of the residents in the burning apartment with the passenger and other residents by screaming ''fire''.

The Uber driver subsequently entered the burning apartment after neighbours were unable to confirm if everyone had been evacuated from the building, where he managed to evacuate two residents.

Sam said he checked on the well-being of the residents before driving to the airport to complete the ride. His passenger, fortunately, did not miss her flight.

After the heroic act, many, including the CEO of Uber, Dara Khosrowshahi, took to Twitter to shower Sam with praise.

