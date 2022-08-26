From Lincoln Navigator to a Rolls Royce: Man Converts His Car to an Expensive Whip, Video Goes Viral
- A man's mind-boggling car refurbishment to something expensive has sent social media into a frenzy
- What was originally a LincoIn Navigator car was converted to one of the costliest cars in the world, Rolls Royce
- A video showing the new look of the man's car has gone viral and didn't quite impress some car enthusiasts
A video of a Lincoln Navigator car that was refurbished into a Rolls Royce whip has gone viral on social media.
Social media influencer Tunde Ednut who shared a clip of the converted car on Instagram wondered what it would be called.
The white whip's bonnet looked like it was originally a Rolls Royce, indicating that the refurbisher did a good job.
The rear also bears no resemblance to a Lincoln Navigator, at least to someone not well-versed with exotic cars.
Overall, the new whip looked lovely.
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Limited is a British luxury automobile maker. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Limited operates from purpose-built administrative and production facilities
Watch the video below:
Social media reactions
@adorable_baddiie said:
"Why not forget about it kpatakpata if is not original."
@haymen_naija
"It’s still a Lincoln Navigator. Nothing wey u wan call am."
@king_lekxkeed said:
"And someone will paid for Rolls Royce carry Lincoln."
@whoislazy_ said:
"Still Rolls Royce that’s his Rolls Royce fake or not fake na still money him use run am to his taste."
@official_sojaqueen said:
"Just like people covering iPhone XR with iPhone 12 camera all na packaging."
@enii___ola said:
"Naso some people dey cover iPhone XR with iPhone 12 camera."
@obaksolo said:
"God have mercy.
"Half Bread is better than......"
@prynx_001 said:
"We join him to call it whatever he calls it."
@quiddyofficial said:
"Well. Real definition of “fake it till you make it. Only you fit make yourself happy."
Nigerian man who turned his Venza into a Rolls Royce Sweptail says God showed it to him
Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a Nigerian man who converted his Venza to a Rolls Royce Sweptail revealed how God showed it to him in dreams.
The Lagos-based businessman took pride in the fact that he did everything himself without being aided. He said:
"Everything (the refurbished car) you see there is handmade. it is like I removed the body of Venza and put the body of Rolls Royce Phantom Sweptail. I made it myself. The only thing used from the Toyota Venza is its engine. I did everything by myself."
While stating that it took him a year and 6 months to complete it, Nonso claimed that knowledge on refurbishment came to him in dreams - he said God showed it to him.
